Derry Mayor is set to host a public meeting to discuss violence against women and girls

A public meeting, including a Panel Discussion and Questions and Answers Session to discuss violence against women and girls, is being hosted by the Mayor Lilian Seenoi Barr between 6pm and 8pm on January 20 at the Guildhall.

The public meeting is one of 10 key actions agreed at a Special Council meeting held in November last year in response to a spate of attacks in the city and district.

Representatives from local women’s groups, who addressed the meeting, sought support from the Council to work proactively to establish and implement a number of actions to enhance safety measures to ensure women and girls feel safe in all public spaces.

Elected members attending the Special Council meeting in November fully endorsed the 10 key actions presented by the women’s groups, including a proposal to host a town hall meeting. The meeting will look at how society can tackle the issue and what can be done to promote awareness and help highlight the support that is available.

Mayor Lilian Seenoi Barr attend the vigil, at Guildhall Square, to commemorate the lives of Montserrat Martorell and Sophie Watson and to call for an end to violence against women. Photo: George Sweeney

A panel of experts and contributors from a number of organisations, including statutory agencies and the community and voluntary sector are being finalised and will aim to be confirmed later this week. It is hoped to also include representations from people with lived experience of violence against women and girls.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Colr Lilian Seenoi Barr encouraging the public to attend, said the event was aimed at bringing communities together in their opposition to gender-based violence and followed on from the recent 16 days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence that took place across Northern Ireland at the end of last year.

Mayor Barr said: “It is hugely important that the public came out to show their support for the campaign and the public meeting on January 20 is an excellent opportunity for the public to come and hear from a variety of contributors about what we can do as a society to make our communities safer. It's also an opportunity to share experiences and views and give your feedback on what you think will make a real difference to change attitudes and help build resilience, empathy and awareness across our Council area and wider. “

Mayor Barr said the public meeting is a chance to show solidarity with women across the Council area and beyond and show your commitment to ending violence against women and girls by helping to raise awareness and inspiring community unity.

“We all have a role to play and by coming together we can make a real difference. This event aligns with efforts across Northern Ireland, to take positive action to address the systemic issue of violence against women and girls. We hope the meeting on January 20 in the Guildhall is another step towards providing some reassurance and support to women across the Council area who feel unsafe in public spaces, that we are committed to looking at solutions and assistance,” she added.

Mayor Barr said the public meeting is a clear commitment by Council to bringing agencies and the community and voluntary sector together in a shared platform with united voices to share experiences and help build resilience and confidence. I would encourage everyone to come along and be part of this meeting.”

In a Joint Statement of support from representatives of the local women's sector - Foyle Women’s Information Network, Women Centre Derry, Waterside Women Centre, Derry Well Women and Strathfoyle Women’s Activity Group – said: "We are delighted to see the Mayor and Council hosting this public meeting, which demonstrates the solidarity and commitment needed to tackle violence against women and girls in our community. This event is a vital opportunity to listen to the voices of women in our communities and work collaboratively on their behalf to help make a real difference. We are proud to have presented the 10 Recommendations to the Council in November 2024 and look forward to continuing this crucial dialogue in partnership with Council.”