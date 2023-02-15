Mayor Duffy called in to Shantallow Community Centre today to find out more about the facilities these hubs provide for the public as the cost of living crisis continues to put pressure on householders. A number of community hubs have thrown open their doors to provide warm, welcoming spaces for anyone who needs them, offering tea, activities and the chance to socialise and relax.

During her visit, Councillor Duffy paid tribute to all the local community organisations who have once again stepped up during this time of prolonged crisis. “Everyone is experiencing the impact of the current financial crisis, particularly the elderly and more vulnerable members of our local community,” she declared.

“Once again they are feeling the worst of the effects of the pressures stemming from energy hikes and rising food costs, and once again our community organisations, with support from Council, have stepped in to provide support where it’s most needed. During Covid isolation was a major issue for our older community, but thankfully we can bring people together once again, and these warm hubs offer shared spaces where they can enjoy activities, refreshments and a safe shared space.

WARM HUB SCHEME LAUNCH. . . . . .The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Sandra Duffy pictured at Shantallow Community Centre on Wednesday morning to launch the Council’s New Warm Hub Service. Included from left are Gary Cooley, SCC, Joanne Boyle, Community Development Officer, DCSDC, Cathal McCauley, Manager, Shantallow Community Centre, Councillor Brian Tierney and Wendy McCourt, SCC.

“The hubs offer a lifeline to anyone who is cold, lonely, or in need of a listening ear during these very difficult times. Just drop in to any centre where there is a warm hub sticker displayed. And I really want to acknowledge the hard work that has gone in to providing these much needed services throughout Derry and Strabane.”

A variety of activities and facilities are provided at each of the hubs, with some providing warm meals, hot refreshments and advice services to signpost to additional support where needed.

For more information on all the support available for anyone currently affected by the cost of living, as well as a full list of warm spaces and community lounges go to www.derrystrabane.com/helpwithcostofliving.