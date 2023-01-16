Love LegenDerry will take place throughout February and feature a programme of events and initiatives to allow locals and visitors to sample the best of our food offering.

Members of the LegenDerry Food Network, in partnership with Council and Visit Derry, are bringing together an exciting programme of events and experiences to celebrate our vibrant food and drink scene in the city and beyond.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The LegenDerry Food Network has made significant strides over the past few years to strengthen the range and quality of our food and drink offering," said Mayor Duffy. "The City and District has now firmly established itself as a foody destination and more and more visitors are coming to sample our locally sourced food and drink.

Derry City and Strabane District Council Mayor, Councillor Sandra Duffy pictured at the launch of the Love Legenderry Food Month with, Emily McCorkell, Chairperson, Selina Horshi, Margaret Edwards, DCSDC, Feargal Doherty, Mark and Shauna Froydenlund, Odhran Dunne, CEO, Visit Derry. Picture Martin McKeown.

"Love LegenDerry will celebrate how far we have come and encourage locals and visitors to get out and about across the City and District and sample our authentic experience for themselves."

Tourism Manager at Derry City and Strabane District Council, Margaret Edwards, said: "The overall ambition of the Love LegenDerry campaign is to drive economic benefit by extending the food tourism season and attract visitors to travel here, stay overnight and sample our food experiences. It aims to enhance the reputation of our food and drink offering by using local produce, raising awareness of local provenance, great quality and value for money and provide a financial boost to our food businesses by extending their peak season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Members of the network created a series of special events during the month to highlight and celebrate the thriving scene here."

Events include Meet the Producers at a long table event with Soda and Starch and Artis, a special Valentine’s gin making experience at the Walled City Brewery, afternoon tea at the White Horse Hotel and a new foodie fusion experience with a set menu of French inspired Irish cuisine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Derry City and Strabane District Council Mayor, Councillor Sandra Duffy pictured at the launch of the Love Legenderry Food Month with, Emily McCorkell, Chairperson, Margaret Edwards, DCSDC, Selina Horsh, Assumpta O’Neill, Visit Derry, Mark Froydenlund and Shauna Froydenlund. Picture Martin McKeown. 13.01.23

You can also have fun at a special couples cooking experience, visit a goat farm in the Sperrins, find out about cheese making, take part in some urban foraging, experience a ‘wine, wild and wasted’ tasting dinner with talks and a focus on zero waste and an oyster and stout bluegrass festival at the Walled City Brewery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The LegenDerry Food Brand and Network was set up by Council and the private sector in February 2019 to bring forward ambitious plans to build on the North West's unique food offering as part of the wider food and drink strategy for the Council area.