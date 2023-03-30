The visit was organised as part of a delegation from China that took part in a wider China and UK/NI Forum visit on New Energy Innovation. This was the first time Ambassador H.E. MR. Zheng Zeguang visited the North, including Derry. He was accompanied on the visit by his wife and a delegation of Chinese media representatives.

As part of the visit the Mayor took the opportunity to discuss areas of mutual co-operation and in particular the work the Council and local partners are doing in terms of green energy.

Speaking after the meeting, Mayor Duffy said: “It was good to get an opportunity to share with the Ambassador our ongoing commitment to our local environment and our concerns regarding climate change and the need for joint up working across the globe to live sustainably and to produce and consume with boundaries. I was also able to share with the delegation about our long-term plans and commitment to Greentech. I advised them that our Council area generates the highest amount of renewable energy and also has the highest capacity in the North.”

Ambassador H.E. MR. Zheng Zeguang with Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District.

The Mayor added: “I highlighted to the delegation that Council, through its Strategic Growth Plan for the city region has begun to analyse the region’s energy consumption and develop a strategy to reduce energy use through the setting up of an energy sustainable forum and the promotion of fuel efficiency, improved air quality and appropriate planning and location of renewable energy development.”

The Mayor also took the opportunity to promote the wider benefits of the Derry and Strabane region and encouraged them to enjoy some of the local attractions.

