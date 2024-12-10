Derry Mayor praises young people at Annual Enagh Youth Forum Awards

The event is held annually in recognition of the young people’s achievements through Enagh Youth Forum’s ‘YouthLinks’ Project over the past twelve months and as well as the Mayor in attendance, local politicians also supported the ceremony with MLAs Mark H. Durkan, Gary Middleton and Alderwoman Janice Montgomery in attendance as well as course facilitators and tutors.

The Mayor said she was delighted and honoured to be able to recognise the outstanding work carried out by the young people at Enagh Youth Forum.

“I am delighted and honoured to recognise the outstanding work being carried out by our young people at the Forum by presenting them with their awards and I love that the Forum is an organisation that is led by and for young people and it is significant how they play a proactive role in meeting their own needs.

“Congratulations to all the award winners for all your hard work this year and good luck with applying the new skills you have learnt and with the next phase of your development.”

Enagh Youth Forums ‘YouthLinks’ Project is funded and supported by the National Lottery Community Fund through the ‘Empowering Young People Program’ made possible by National Lottery Players.

Those in attendance were awarded certificates for a range of courses and projects including Fitness Through Dance; Save Your Mate; Junior First Aid; Introduction to Makaton; Canoe Start Award; Football Development Programme; Camp Craft; Youth Safety Project and Wall Climbing

Enagh Youth Forum staff and volunteers also received certificates in Emergency First Aid; Safeguarding Child Protection and Fire Safety in The Workplace.

There were also two special (North West Volunteer Centre) EPIC awards presented by the Mayor to Forum Volunteers Elle Spragg and Kevin McLaughlin.

For Elle this was to recognise 50 Hours Volunteering with EYF as a Trainee Youth Support Worker and for Kevin - 200 hours of volunteering in the local community including helping to carry out a number of environmental improvements in the local area through litter-picking, gardening and painting.

Speaking at the awards ceremony, Paul Hughes (Youth and Community Development Worker) said: “Now in Year two of what is a three-year project the YouthLinks Project has achieved a lot in relation to aiding young people and their support networks, promoting a child rights approach, social action projects and advancing community development in the rural Strathfoyle area.

“It is an honour to celebrate our young peoples’ achievements at this event. They have put in a lot of hard work throughout this year by successfully completing a wide range of life skills projects and short courses, gaining transferable skills that will equip them for the future. Well done to each and every young person and keep up the good work!”

Kian Hawes Aged 13 (EYF Junior Committee Chairperson) added to this, stating “As a Member of the Youth Parliament for Foyle and Chairperson of the EYF Junior Committee I was delighted to open up the fantastic presentation event and celebrate our achievements with my peers.

“Just over a year and a half ago I joined Enagh Youth Forum’s YouthLinks Project and since then, I have had the opportunity of playing a key role in setting up the YouthLinks Junior Committee.

“Over these past twelve months we have taken part in educational courses, workshops, group work programmes, social action projects and outdoor pursuits. These activities have been great fun to take part in and I would like to thank the National Lottery Community Fund Northern Ireland for continuing to fund and support our youth project. It really is making a positive difference to the lives of local young people.”

