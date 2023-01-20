Cllr Duffy is looking forward to brighter days ahead and encouraging everyone to join her in creating some beautiful wildflower meadows - or Mayor’s Meadows - as they can now be known. A limited amount of local wildflower seeds have been sourced, which the Mayor would like to donate to local groups or individuals keen to enhance their local areas.

The initiative follows on from the success of Council’s ‘Don’t mow let it grow’ campaign which has transformed green spaces across Derry and Strabane in previous years. Wildflowers are vitally important in creating healthy ecosystems and providing fertile ground for our native honey bees to thrive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Launching the initiative at the Bay Park this week, Mayor Duffy said she hoped to bring a bit of colour into people’s lives. “As we near the end of January I think we are all looking forward to brighter days and the chance to get out there and really enjoy the beautiful green spaces that we are so fortunate to have around us here in Derry and Strabane. I wanted to inspire people to transform outdoor areas and bring a splash of colour into their gardens, and planting wildflowers is the perfect way to transform areas and also benefit the environment.”

Mayor uses flower power to brighten up local gardens

“They’re not only beautiful, they provide food for butterflies and bees and other pollinators throughout the year. I would encourage anyone with a green space in need of transformation to get in touch and get planting.”