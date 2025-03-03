Derry Mayor welcomes Ulster University’s acquisition of Timber Quay

The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Colr. Lilian Seenoi Barr has welcomed news that the Department for the Economy and Ulster University have acquired the Timber Quay building on the Strand Road as part of plans to expand the university.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mayor Barr said the news marked a significant milestone for the city.

She said: “We continue to champion the growth of Magee, recognising its transformative potential to drive economic prosperity, create opportunities for our young people, and enhance our city's vibrant cultural and intellectual landscape. It's about creating a dynamic learning environment that attracts and retains talent, fosters innovation, and strengthens our position as a hub for education. The availability of Timber Quay will enable the university to increase its student numbers and drive forward the ambition to reach 10,000 students by 2032.”

The Mayor concluded that the acquisition of Timber Quay would also have a positive impact on the wider community, including local businesses who will benefit from increased footfall.