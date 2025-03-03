Derry Mayor welcomes Ulster University’s acquisition of Timber Quay
Mayor Barr said the news marked a significant milestone for the city.
She said: “We continue to champion the growth of Magee, recognising its transformative potential to drive economic prosperity, create opportunities for our young people, and enhance our city's vibrant cultural and intellectual landscape. It's about creating a dynamic learning environment that attracts and retains talent, fosters innovation, and strengthens our position as a hub for education. The availability of Timber Quay will enable the university to increase its student numbers and drive forward the ambition to reach 10,000 students by 2032.”
The Mayor concluded that the acquisition of Timber Quay would also have a positive impact on the wider community, including local businesses who will benefit from increased footfall.
