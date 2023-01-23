News you can trust since 1772
The Mayor Councillor Sandra Duffy pictured with Musicial Director, Sheila Carlin as she welcomed the members of Colmcille Ladies Choir to a reception in the Guildhall as they mark their 50th Anniversary. Picture Martin McKeown. 20.01.23:.

Derry Mayor's reception for Colmcille Ladies Choir

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Councillor Sandra Duffy held a reception for Colmcille Ladies Choir as they celebrate their 50th anniversary.

By Daire Ní Chanáin
5 hours ago
Updated 23rd Jan 2023, 12:28pm

The reception was held at the Guildhall, where the choir was presented with a glass plaque to celebrate their achievement.

Pictures by Martin McKeown.

The Mayor Councillor Sandra Duffy pictured with Musicial Director, Sheila Carlin amd founding members, Ursula Clifford Anne Gallagher and Angela Morrison as she welcomed the members of Colmcille Ladies Choir to a reception in the Guildhall as they mark their 50th Anniversary.

The Mayor Councillor Sandra Duffy pictured with Musicial Director, Sheila Carlin amd founding members, Ursula Clifford Anne Gallagher and Angela Morrison as she welcomed the members of Colmcille Ladies Choir to a reception in the Guildhall as they mark their 50th Anniversary. Picture Martin McKeown. 20.01.23:.

