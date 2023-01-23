Derry Mayor's reception for Colmcille Ladies Choir

2. The Mayor Councillor Sandra Duffy pictured with Musicial Director, Sheila Carlin amd founding members, Ursula Clifford Anne Gallagher and Angela Morrison as she welcomed the members of Colmcille Ladies Choir to a reception in the Guildhall as they mark their 50th Anniversary. Picture Martin McKeown. 20.01.23:Mayor's reception for Colmcille Ladies Choir

The Mayor Councillor Sandra Duffy pictured with Musicial Director, Sheila Carlin amd founding members, Ursula Clifford Anne Gallagher and Angela Morrison as she welcomed the members of Colmcille Ladies Choir to a reception in the Guildhall as they mark their 50th Anniversary. Picture Martin McKeown. 20.01.23:.

Photo: none