The Mayor Councillor Sandra Duffy welcomed pupils from Lisneal College to the Guildhall as she recognised the hugely successful cricket teams who claimed four trophies last season including the, U15 Ulster Schools Cup,Under 14 Derriaghy Cup, U13 Slemish Cup, Under 12 Wesley Ferris Cup. Picture Martin McKeown. 26.01.23:.

Derry Mayor's Reception for Lisneal School Cricket Team

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Councillor held a reception for Lisneal School Cricket Team recently following a hugely successful season.

By Daire Ní Chanáin
4 minutes ago
Updated 27th Jan 2023, 11:25am

The cricket teams claimed four trophies last season including the, U15 Ulster Schools Cup,Under 14 Derriaghy Cup, U13 Slemish Cup, Under 12 Wesley Ferris Cup.

