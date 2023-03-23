News you can trust since 1772
The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Sandra Duffy pictured making a presentation to Strabane’s Ursula Melaugh at the Guildhall, Derry on Tuesday evening in recognition of her caring service to the Strabane community. Included are family, friends and work colleagues. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)
Derry Mayor's reception for Ursula Melaugh

The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Sandra Duffy made a presentation to Strabane’s Ursula Melaugh at the Guildhall, Derry on Tuesday evening

By Daire Ní Chanáin
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 13:08 GMT
Updated 23rd Mar 2023, 13:08 GMT

The presentation was made in recognition of her caring service to the Strabane community.

Photos by Jim McCafferty Photography

The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Sandra Duffy pictured making a presentation to Strabane’s Ursula Melaugh at the Guildhall, Derry on Tuesday evening in recognition of her caring service to the Strabane community. Centre is Ursula’s husband Joe. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

Ursula pictured at the Guildhall, Derry with her family on Tuesday evening after receiving a presentation from the Mayor Sandra Duffy. Included is husband Joe, sons Ciaran and Ruairi and daughter Sinead.

Ursula Melaugh pictured at the Guildhall, Derry with her family on Tuesday evening after receiving a presentation from the Mayor Sandra Duffy.

The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Sandra Duffy pictured making a presentation to Strabane’s Ursula Melaugh at the Guildhall, Derry on Tuesday evening in recognition of her caring service to the Strabane community. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

