'Derry Meet Ups’ - the exciting new group building friendships and community connections
‘Derry Meet Ups,’ is already making a significant impact on local social life.
With a mission to connect people and build lasting friendships in the heart of Derry, it has quickly grown into a dynamic community, offering diverse events and activities for all.
Derry Meet Ups is a community-led initiative designed to bring people together in social settings that encourage genuine connection and fun.
Whether you’re new to the area or simply looking to expand your social circle, Derry Meet Ups offers a welcoming and inclusive space to make new friends and share new experiences.
At its core, it’s about creating opportunities to meet people with similar interests, whether through casual coffee mornings, adventurous surfing days or larger social events.
It was founded by Cassie Jane, who was born in Derry but grew up abroad, only returning home three years ago.
Like many adults, she struggled to make new friends, particularly as someone who worked for herself and doesn’t drink alcohol.
Cassie found that much of Derry’s social life revolved around drinking, which made it challenging to find spaces where she could meet people and connect in meaningful ways.
She said: “I know how difficult it can be to make friends as an adult, especially when your lifestyle doesn’t fit the typical mould. That’s why I started Derry Meet Ups—to create a space for people like me, who want to build friendships but may not fit into traditional social settings.
"I wanted to offer a different way for people to connect—away from the typical drinking scene and centred on genuine interactions.”
Everyone is welcome to attend Derry Meet Ups and the events are designed with the community in mind.
Cassie Jane said they aim to cater to a wide range of interests and preferences. What truly matters to however, is not your age, gender, or background, but the attitude and energy you bring to the gatherings. The aim is to foster a sense of belonging and make Derry feel like home for everyone.
“We’re here for anyone and everyone who wants to build meaningful connections.
“Our events bring people together in a relaxed environment where you can be yourself.”
Partnerships with local businesses are an integral part of the Derry Meet Ups experience. From hosting events in local venues to collaborating on special activities, these partnerships, said Cassie Jane, help to promote the vibrant, local economy while providing participants with unique, tailored experiences.
Whether it’s a charity event or a craft night in a local cafe, the initiative is all about fostering community engagement and supporting local enterprises.
Since its inception, Derry Meet Ups has hosted a wide variety of events that cater to different interests, ensuring there’s something for everyone.
From creative gatherings like Paint and Picnic sessions to adventurous outings such as Beginners’ Surf Experiences, the events are designed to encourage meaningful connections in fun and relaxed environments.
October is shaping up to be the most exciting month yet, with a diverse array of events, including an Offline Cafe Night, a lively Salsa Dance Party, an Irish Language Taster Night, and a special Dinner Party at Clipper Quay Street Food.
They’ll also host the last Beginner’s Surfing Experience of the Season and wrap up the month with a table at the Foyle Hospice Masquerade Ball during Derry’s renowned Halloween celebrations.
There’s something for everyone, making it the perfect time to join Derry Meet Ups.
Visit www.derrymeetups.com for more details and to sign
See www.derrymeetups.com, Instagram: @derrymeetups & Facebook: Derry Meet Ups
