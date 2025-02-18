Derry MP Colum Eastwood calls for support to Foyle Street businesses during water and sewage works

Foyle MP Colum Eastwood has called on the Minister of Communities with the hope to provide direct support to businesses on Foyle street who have been impacted by significant water and sewage works.

Sewage and water works on Foyle Street began in August 2024 and have reportedly significantly reduced footfall to traders in the area.

Mr. Eastwood has said he has written to the Minister for Communities after it was reported that he had signed off on a £200,000 scheme to support traders in Belfast’s Sandy Row area affected by upgrades to the new Grand Central Station.

Colum Eastwood MP said: “Traders on Foyle Street have been subjected to a serious and sustained reduction in footfall since the water and sewage works began last summer. The works are expected to continue until August this year, meaning that local businesses will have endured a full year of disruption at least.

Colum Eastwood MP. Photo: George Sweeney

“Given that the Communities Minister has now agreed a £200,000 revitalisation scheme for businesses in Sandy Row in Belfast affected by infrastructure upgrades, it is important that traders in Derry are treated equally. I have written to Gordon Lyons requesting formal consideration of support for Foyle Street traders on the back of this announcement.

“Some of these businesses have reported a 40% reduction in footfall on critical weekend trading days. And while they accept that these works are necessary, they deserve support from the Executive in line with schemes being implemented elsewhere.”

