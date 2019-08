With over 5,000 people now having signed a 'Reinstate Sean Coyle' petition, Derry MP Elisha McCallion has called on the BBC to review its decision to cancel the Sean Coyle Show.

She said: “Sean Coyle was a big voice in the north west and across the north for over 30 years.

“His daily programme – which was an institution – was a familiar friend particularly for older people, whether solo or with his friend Gerry Anderson."

She concluded: “I would urge BBC to immediately review this decision.”