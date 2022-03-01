Derry murder accused dismisses legal team

The late Edward Meenan.

The 34-year-old, of no fixed abode, and Ryan Walters (22), with an address in Crossgar, are charged with the father of nine’s murder on November 25, 2018.

They are also charged with assaulting William McConnell on the same date.

A third man, Derek Creswell (29), of King’s Lane in Ballykelly, has already pleaded guilty to the murder charge.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At the beginning of the defence case on Tuesday, the jury heard that Rodgers was no longer represented by a legal team and would, instead, be representing himself.

The defendant then went into the witness box and was questioned by Judge Donna McColgan about the events of November 25, 2018.

He said he had been drinking with Derek Creswell and Sinead White and, when the woman left, he and Cresswell went to Creggan Street where they met up with Walters.

The defendant said that, when he saw two masked men in the back yard of the property, he ‘freaked out’ and ran outside.

Rodgers said he received a punch in the eye and he, then, started fighting, just using his hand.

He claimed he attacked Edward Meenan and the other two attacked William McConnell. When McConnell fled the scene, Creswell and Walters, said Rodgers, joined him in the assault on Meenan.

Rodgers said he was ‘terrified’ and saw Walters using a baseball bat on Edward Meenan.

The court heard Rodgers say, ‘somebody stabbed him - I don’t know which one stabbed him.’

Rodgers said ‘they’ then started removing the victim’s clothes and he ‘didn’t know what that was about.’

The defendant said he initially thought it was the IRA and didn’t know it was Edward Meenan until his mask was removed.

He said he “got on well” with the deceased and had no idea why he would have come to Sinead White’s house. He said he didn’t believe he was coming to scare her.

Rodgers said ‘one of them dragged the body out of the yard’ and, then, Walters washed the baseball bat and put the clothes in a bag.

They subsequently went to Rodgers’ mother’s house and ‘someone said we need to light a fire’ and they did so.

Rodgers said he burned the dead man’s clothes and some of his own.

He said he had been ‘caught off guard’ and had burned his clothes ‘out of panic’.

Rodgers told Judge McColgan: ‘I am really sorry for the victim’s family. I do feel for the family.’

He said he acted in self defence and was in ‘fight or flight’ mode and never used any weapon.

Under cross examination by John Kearney QC, for Walters, Rodgers was asked if he had called the other accused ‘a rat’. He said he had as he was angry at the “lies” being told about him.

He was asked if he had threatened Walters and he denied this.