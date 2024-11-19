Derry music school Leap Lessons are celebrating their 10th birthday with a concert

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Music tutors Leap Lessons are hosting a concert with over 80 musicians to celebrate their 10th birthday.

If you don't know who Leap Lessons are, they are a music school in Prehen, that offers what they describe as premium lessons in singing, drumming, guitar, bass guitar and piano.

Leap Lessons said: “For the past decade, we have set out to unite our students into a musical family, the culmination of which will be a special 10th birthday student concert.”

The concert with Leap Lessons promises to feature over 80 of its 300 students, most of whom are between the ages of 6-16.

Recent rehearsals for the Everglades showcase on the November 23.

To many of the students, this will be their first time performing live to a crowd of friends and family.

Speaking ahead of the show, Leap Lessons said: "We care deeply about the importance of music in the community, and see this event as a celebration of our students’ abilities and commitment to the art of music.”

Continuing they said: “Music won't be the only thing in store at the concert. There will also be a raffle on the night, featuring a scholarship programme, entailing one year of free lessons for a child in need. Music lessons should not be exclusive to those who simply can afford them.”

The music school described their space as a ‘spacious studio, housing state-of-the-art equipment to facilitate the highest quality of music education from our experienced tutors’.

Leap Lesson’s concert will take place on November 23 in the Everglades Hotel.

You can learn more about Leap Lessons here: https://www.leaplessons.com/