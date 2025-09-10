Derry musician Sister Ghost takes the 'Ghouls' on tour in UK and Ireland

After playing shows in San Francisco, Oakland, and Los Angeles, in what Sister Ghost called a ‘busy hot-ghoul summer,’ she is now set to tour in the UK and Ireland.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Musician Shannon Delores O’Neill from Derry, or by her stage name Sister Ghost, is kicking off her tour tomorrow in Belfast on September 11, then on to Dublin on September 20. O’Neill and her ghouls will then cross the sea to play shows in Glasgow, Edinburgh, and London in October to promote her debut album Beyond The Water.

The artist started playing in bands from 12 years old. Sister Ghost started when Shannon was 21, she said: “When I was 21 I started Sister Ghost. It's been 10 years gigging around Ireland, U.K, Berlin and recently a couple of shows in LA. Now this is a big moment, I'm getting to put out my debut album.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trying to pick her favourite track from the album Shannon said: “I love ‘Dark Matter’. That was the first one I released back in July. It's hard. It's like picking your favourite child.

Sister Ghost and the Ghouls.

“I wrote ‘Cut like a Thorn’ after my Granny passed away. That song really helped me get through the grief. It holds a special place in my heart.”

A spokesperson for the Derry musician said the debut Album captures the highs and lows of her twenties as a queer woman from rural Ireland, stories of love, heartbreak, death, and, above all, resilience. It’s a record full of nostalgia, restlessness, and hope, looking back and moving forward, all at once.

Sister Ghost previously launched a music video for ‘Drain You,’ a track recorded in Joshua Tree, California, at the intersection of two deserts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The singer songwriter has released several music videos for her debut album so far. Shannon said this stems from her love for old tv music stations.

“As a teenager growing up in the 2000s and 2010s music videos used to be a big deal. People used to watch videos and enjoy them.

“I have always loved music videos, I remember when I was teaching myself guitar I used to sit down and watch Kerrang, Scuzz or MTV 2.

Additional dates for the tour are expected to be announced, with tickets currently available for purchase through Eventbrite and Dice.

You can listen to Beyond The Water here: https://sisterghost.bandcamp.com/album/beyond-the-water