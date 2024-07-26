Derry musicians from Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann (CCÉ) Baile na gCailleach take part in Belfast TradFest Summer School

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Local musicians from Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann (CCÉ) Baile na gCailleach, based at Studio 2, have been attending the Belfast TradFest’s Summer School, which started on July 23.

The young players were able to avail of the opportunity thanks to an invitation from the acclaimed fiddler and festival director Dónal O'Connor.

The Summer School’s bespoke workshops and sessions have been led by a team of internationally renowned traditional artists, performers and tutors.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...