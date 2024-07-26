Derry musicians from Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann (CCÉ) Baile na gCailleach take part in Belfast TradFest Summer School
Local musicians from Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann (CCÉ) Baile na gCailleach, based at Studio 2, have been attending the Belfast TradFest’s Summer School, which started on July 23.
The young players were able to avail of the opportunity thanks to an invitation from the acclaimed fiddler and festival director Dónal O'Connor.
The Summer School’s bespoke workshops and sessions have been led by a team of internationally renowned traditional artists, performers and tutors.
An exhilarating week of concerts, masterclasses, sessions and summer school events were enjoyed by all.
