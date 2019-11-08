Derry musicians Ryan Vail& Elma Orkestra win best album award for ‘Borders’

An album by Derry musicians Ryan Vail & Elma Orkestra has won best album at the Northern Ireland Music Prize.

‘Borders’ was chosen as the winning album by an 11 strong panel, who debated the award while the ceremony was taken place.

Snow Patrol at the Northern Ireland Muic Prize 2019

The Northern Ireland Music Prize took place in front of a sold out crowd and was the largest celebration of local music under one roof in 2019.

It was a big night for Derry musicians who took home awards and gave stunning performances at the Ulster Hall.

Snow Patrol, a band with many Derry connections, received the ‘Oh Yeah Legend Award’ while Derry three piece Cherym won the public vote to secure the Oh Yeah Contender Award.

Ryan Vail & Elma Orkestra and Saint Sister performed during the awards ceremony and Snow Patrol ended the show with a rousing and emotional tribute to being home.

Other winners included Steve Strange for ‘Outstanding Contribution to Music’, Sister Ghost who scooped the Best Live Act and Junk Drawer’s ‘Year of The Sofa’ took away Best Single.

The NI Music Prize is coordinated by the Oh Yeah Music Centre. It is supported by Belfast City Council, Arts Council Northern Ireland, Magic Kite, Just Lite, Bushmills Irish Whiskey, PPL, PRS for Music, Help Musicians and in association with BBC Music Introducing Across The Line.

The Northern Ireland Music Prize 2019 was broadcast live on BBC Radio Ulster.