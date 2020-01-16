Derry newlyweds Danielle and Emma's marriage is now legal in NI - here's a look at how they got on on their special day

Danielle and Emma, both from Derry, celebrated on Monday January 13, 2020 when same-sex marriage became legal - here's a look at how they got on on when they tied the knot four months ago - all images courtesy of Derry based photographers Holly and Lime Photography.

Happy days! Emma and Danielle on their wedding day in Derry (Holly and Lime Photography)

Derry's historic walls Emma and Danielle on their wedding day in Derry (Holly and Lime Photography)

Near St. Columb's Wells Emma and Danielle on their wedding day in Derry (Holly and Lime Photography)

All you need is love... Emma and Danielle on their wedding day in Derry (Holly and Lime Photography)

