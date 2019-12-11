Derry North West Regional College (NWRC) students and staff release version of Mariah Carey's classic 'All I Want for Christmas'

Staff and students at the North West Regional College (NWRC) have produced their first ever online music video to round off another hugely successful year.

The festive film is set to the music of Mariah Carey’s Yuletide classic ‘All I Want for Christmas’ sung by our own Juno Hasson.

Staff at the North West Regional College performing in the Techs first ever Christmas video.

It features students and staff from the ‘Tech’s’ Strand Road and Springtown campuses in Derry, its Main Street and Greystone campuses in Limavady and its Derry Road campus in Strabane.

Students, lecturers, cleaning staff, caretakers, human resources, marketing, business support, admissions, career support workers, student services, curriculum managers and more, came together for some Christmas celebrations, before the College closes for the Christmas break.

The film, which features the stunning voice of local music student Juno Hasson and was produced by the NWRC’s Marketing & PR team has already been viewed online more than 8,000 times.

Conor McGurgan, Marketing and PR Manager at North West Regional College said: “I’d like to thank everyone who took part in the video which has been a huge success across our online channels.

Juno Hasson.

“Staff and students really embraced the Christmas spirit and we are absolutely delighted with the finished product.”

He said that 2019 was once again a huge year for NWRC, which has seen the college amass a huge number of awards and successes.

As well as winning a Gold and Bronze medal at the 2019 Worldskills Finals in Birmingham, the college was delighted to win two local business awards for: Contribution to the North West Economy and Best use of Marketing, Digital and/or Social Media award. NWRC was also awarded €1.6m of Erasmus+ funding offering staff and students opportunities to study and work across Europe to develop knowledge and skills during the next 24 months.

NWRC was also awarded the STEM Assured Standard again, recognising the dedicated teaching NWRC consistently delivers in this area, and the high quality of STEM facilities across the five campuses.

NWRC marketing staff.

This year also marked the official launch of NWRC’s Design Innovation and Assisted Living Centre (DIAL), the first of its kind in Northern Ireland, providing a space where Education, Business, and the Health and Social Care sector can work hand in hand.

So students and staff at the NWRC decided to see out the decade in style. You can watch the festive video online at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gdnurghbaHU

