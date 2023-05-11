Derry organisation seeking participants to work on major new art installation

Led by Imperial War Museums, the IWM 14-18 NOW Legacy Fund was created following the success of 14-18 NOW, the official UK arts programme for the First World War centenary.

Nerve Centre will collaborate with acclaimed activist and artist Joe Caslin on a project exploring Northern Ireland’s future as it continues to emerge as a post-conflict society. People aged 18-25 have the opportunity to take part in a collaborative process with Joe and to help develop a major new piece of outdoor art.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joe Caslin’s masterful, monochrome pencil sketch technique has seen his poignant work brought to life on an epic scale on public buildings across the island, enticing people to engage with issues such as cultural identity, same-sex marriage and mental health. Iconic buildings are used as a canvas to encourage a public discussion with biodegradable and environmentally friendly materials ensuring no lasting impact to the structures.

The Nerve Centre is seeking participants to work with street artist Joe Caslin on a major new art installation

A prominent location in Northern Ireland will be selected as the backdrop for Caslin’s new piece. Augmented reality will also be deployed to bring the artwork to life, helping viewers explore its key themes, and featuring the voices of those who will help inspire it.

Niall Kerr, Head of Heritage and Community Relations with the Nerve Centre, said: “It’s exciting to work with Joe Caslin on a new initiative that will explore the changing face of Northern Ireland 25 years on from the Good Friday Agreement, and examine the future for all of its people. Thanks to the Imperial War Museum’s Legacy Fund, the project will support work with communities to explore the issues most relevant to them, and to help them collaborate with Joe on a major new installation that will bring their ideas to life.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rebecca Newell, Head of Art for Imperial War Museums said: "The IWM 14-18 NOW Legacy fund builds on Imperial War Museums’ rich and longstanding history of commissioning art. One year into this programme, we are delighted by the diversity of exceptional arts experiences that have been created and shared with audiences. We look forward to expanding this work with artists, organisations and communities across the UK, continuing to highlight stories of conflict in engaging and creative ways.”

Nerve Centre is one of nine new art commissions across the UK that have been awarded funding from Imperial War Museums’ (IWM) art commissioning programme. Funded with a share of the royalties from Peter Jackson’s critically acclaimed film They Shall Not Grow Old, the new commissions take various forms including original brass band compositions and film installations.

The IWM 14-18 NOW Legacy Fund commissions forge new opportunities for artistic engagement and bring art to audiences in new and relevant ways. The IWM 14-18 NOW Legacy Fund commissions will go on public display across the UK between 2023 and 2025. For further information about the IWM 14-18 NOW Legacy Fund, please visit the IWM website.