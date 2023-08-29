Derry Paralympian Jason Smyth to guest on new series of 'The Meaning of Life' on RTE

T13 100m gold medalist Jason Smyth pictured at Dublin Airport on Team Ireland's return from the World Para Athletics Championships 2019, held in Dubai

The Eglinton sprinter, who announced his retirement earlier this year, having never having lost a competitive Paralympic event across his career, is one of a number of public and influential figures who will reveal how their lives have shaped, or been shaped by, their experiences, choices, values and beliefs.

An extended interview with former Catholic Archbishop of Dublin, Diarmuid Martin will mark the 100th episode of the programme when the new series starts on September 3 on RTÉ One.

Over the course of the 17th season of the programme, broadcaster Joe Duffy also speaks with legendary three-time Eurovision winner, Johnny Logan, popular Irish author, Alice Taylor; former Presidential candidate and founding CEO of Chernobyl Children’s International, Adi Roche, singer-songwriter, Tolü Makay, former Chief Medical Officer, Dr Tony Holohan, and Alliance Party Leader, Naomi Long.Joe Duffy said: “I am so proud that in this new series of The Meaning of Life we will reach the 100th episode of the programme on September 3rd 2023. I have always believed that the Meaning of Life style interview - in depth, personal, brilliantly and meticulously researched - has an important place in the schedule of the national public broadcaster.