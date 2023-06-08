Derry people encouraged to partake in Active Travel Challenge this June

People are encouraged to use the car less and walk, skate, scoot, bike, car share or use public transport to reduce the environmental impact of taking the car while also improving physical and mental health through movement.

Geraldine McFadden, Communications Officer with Sustrans said: “Anyone can do the Active Travel Challenge. We know it’s not always possible to cut them out completely with the infrastructure that we have. At this time of year, when the weather’s better and brighter, hopefully people feel safer to walk or cycle some of their journeys or part of their journey and then they can log that. There’s a bit of healthy competition where you can go against your workmates or friends or just compete with yourself.