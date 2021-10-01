Derry People of the Year Awards: Mayor speaks of his ‘genuine sense of pride’

Shaz and Tamzin White pictured at Derry Journal People of the Year Awards held in the Everglades Hotel on Thursday evening last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2139GS – 039

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Alderman Graham Warke, has praised the ‘inspirational’ nominees and winners of the Derry Journal Bet McLean People of the Year awards, which took place at the Everglades on Thursday.

Mayor Warke attended the event where he sponsored the Lifetime Achievement category, which was awarded to Phil Coulter. He said it was a great privilege to hear the stories of so many incredible local people.

“I was truly privileged to attend the Derry Journal’s People of the Year awards and honestly blown away at the many inspirational people who were nominated in the various categories.

“I felt a genuine sense of pride as Mayor of this city and district to hear more about the work that so many are doing, whether it’s the health sector, education, business, sport, volunteering or so much else that helps to make this place we all call home so special.

“Of course, it was an honour to sponsor the Lifetime Achievement award which was presented virtually to Phil Coulter – a musician and songwriter who has never forgotten his roots and is a true champion of our city.

He continued: “Every nominee could have taken home an award, and I was particularly inspired by young twins Adam and Aoife Burke who were deservedly voted by the public for the Outstanding Bravery Award following the passing of their beloved daddy Thomas.

“We also saw another brave young person, Tamzin White, recognised, and Eve McIvor – a member of my Mayor’s charity, Foyle Down Syndrome Trust – who was voted Volunteer of the Year.

“They are just a few of the amazing winners but I’d like to congratulate each one of the nominees and category winners. They should all be incredibly proud of their achievements.”