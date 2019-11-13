Derry people praised for their generosity after raising funeral costs for James (Jimmy) Brolly.

The people of the north west have been thanked for their generosity after raising enough funds to cover the funeral costs of well known local man James (Jimmy Brolly).

There has been an outpouring of tributes and memories online following the passing of Mr Brolly earlier this week following a short illness.

In light of the affection local people had for Mr Brolly, SDLP MLA Mark H Durkan had set up a JustGiving page yesterday, which surpassed its £2,000 target within hours of its creation.

There has been many tributes paid to Mr Brolly, who lived at Damien House and who often watched the world go by from the Waterloo Place and Foyle Street areas of the city centre, since the news of his passing broke yesterday.

Mr Durkan said: “The affection that this city had for Jimmy has been palpable since his passing. The outpouring of sadness and stories around social media are testament to the place he held in the hearts of people here.

“Many of us will have experienced the warmth of Jimmy’s personality as, despite his own difficulties, he always strived (and usually succeeded) to make other people smile.

“Within hours last night we were able to reach our set target of £2,000. I must thank everyone who donated for their kindness- we now have enough to cover funeral costs and for a modest memorial.

“Jimmy will be greatly missed, not least by the staff of Damien House.”

Among the hundreds of postings on Facebook paying tribute to, and sharing memories of, Mr Brolly, one local person said he had “managed to make the time to become friends with each and everyone of us. He will be sorely missed”.

Another posted: “Aww wee Jimmy was a gentleman always had a wee chat with him RIP”.

A third added: “Jimmy the gent, rest in peace now Pet. You were always such a gracious and intelligent man and thankful soul. Our city centre will never be the same without you.”

Mr. Brolly’s funeral will take place tomorrow, Thursday November 14 at 10am at St Marys Creggan, followed by burial in the city cemetery.

Adair & Neely Funeral Home, Foyle Road will be open this evening (Wednesday) from 7pm-9pm for friends to pay their respects.