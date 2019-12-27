Derry people to receive New Year Honours

A number of Derry people have received honours in the New Year’s Honours list including The Priests.

Brothers Fr Eugene and Fr Martin O’Hagan, along with Ballymena priest Fr David Delargy, are to each receive a MBE for services to music and charity in the North.

The Priests have been singing together since the 1970’s and met when they were boarding students at St MacNissi’s College, Garron Tower, County Antrim.

The trio were catapulted to fame when they signed with SonyBMG in 2008. Since then they have released four albums, have had a string of numnber one hits and have toured the world.

Other local recipients of honours include Simon Hunter, the Chief Executive Officer of Hunter Apparel Solutions Limited.

Mr Hunter is to receive a MBE for services to Business and the Economy. He is a third generation CEO of the award winning shirt company, which has been in operation since 1936.

John Healy is another local businessman set to receive an honour. The Derry man and managing director of Allstate Northern Ireland is to receive an OBE for services to the economy

Local Professor Paddy Gray is to receive an OBE for services to housing in the north. Professor Gray held numerous posts within the Northern Ireland Housing Executive and is currently Professor of Housing at Ulster University. He is also the chairperson of Connswater Homes Limited.

A number of local people are to be recognised for their community work, including Philip McLaughlin, the former branch manager of Strathfoyle Library, Frederick Ferguson and Norman Taylor.

The frontman of Snow Patrol Gary Lightbody - whose grandmother is from Derry - is to be honoured with an OBE for services to music and charity.

Local PSNI officer Sergeant David McIlwaine is to receive a QPM. The officer has over 30 years of service and is currently the Sergeant of the Strabane Neighbourhood Policing Team.