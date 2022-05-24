Derry photographer Megan Doherty wins top award

Megan Doherty was the winner of the ‘Championing Scenes’ category at the inaugural Abbey Road Studios Music Photography Awards.

The awards aim to celebrate photographers documenting “subcultural music scenes across the globe”.

Megan is best known for her debut book, ‘Stoned In Melanchol’, which documents her adolescence in Derry.

Megan Doherty’s award-winning 'On top of the hill' photograph.

The awards were handed over at a ceremony at the world famous Abbey Road Studios in north London.

As well as a celebration of the shortlisted and winning imagery hosted by Matt Everitt, the evening also saw a series of fantastic live performances from Mysie, The Clockworks and Hak Baker.

The judging panel was made up of world-famous photographer, publisher and film director, Rankin, legendary photographer Jill Furmanovsky, groundbreaking Ghanaian-American singer, writer and multidisciplinary creative, Moses Sumney, and history-making American photographer and director, Dana Scruggs. Rolling Stone’s Deputy Photo Director and photographer, Sacha Lecca, and Abbey Road Studios’ very own MD, Isabel Garvey, were also on the panel, while revered music photographer and Abbey Road Studio photographer-in-residence, Simon Wheatley, joined the judges for the ‘Championing Scenes’ category.

Megan Doherty’s winning image, called “On top of the hill”, was applauded for its ability to “narrate the monotony and boredom of suburban living using analogue techniques”.