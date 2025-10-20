Derry poet Hayden Kennedy has been recognised as one of the top 15 poets in the Foyle Poets Award

Lumen Christi College student Hayden Kennedy, a 15-year-old Derry poet, has been named one of the 15 winners of the Foyle Young Poets Award.

Devised and run by The Poetry Society, and developed with long-standing partnership funding from The Foyle Foundation, the Foyle Young Poets of the Year Award is firmly established as one of the world’s leading writing

competitions for young people aged 11 to 17 years.

In 2025, a record-breaking 28,344 poems were entered into the competition from 10,920 young poets. Young people from 135 countries took part from as far afield as Botswana, Fiji, Vietnam, and Venezuela, as well as the four

corners of the UK. From these poems, this year’s judges, Colette Bryce and Will Harris, selected 100 winners, made up of 15 top poets and 85 commended poets.

Judith Palmer, Director of The Poetry Society, said: “Huge congratulations to the inspirational young writers who have won this year’s Foyle Young Poets of the Year Award. We are so proud of them. It’s thrilling to see so many

young people turn to poetry to express themselves with such eloquence. We’re stunned by how the popularity of the award just keeps on growing, with the scheme encouraging young poets from around the world to write

staggering 28,344 new poems for us this year. We feel privileged to be able to read their words and enjoy their skill and creativity.”

Hayden’s poem captures the life of a young person growing up in Ireland, specifically Derry, after the Troubles and the Civil War. Hayden dreams of a United Ireland in the poem and a land without violence or borders.

Winners of the award receive a range of prizes to help develop their writing. The top 15 poets, aged 14–17, will attend a week-long residential writing course at the Arvon centre, The Hurst, where they will focus on improving

their poetry and establishing a community of writers under the guidance of professional poets. All 100 winners of the Foyle Young Poets of the Year Award receive further mentoring, a year’s youth membership of The Poetry

Society, and a goody bag full of books donated by sponsors.

The Poetry Society said they continue to support winners throughout their careers, providing publication, performance, and development opportunities.