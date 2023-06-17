Derry police appeal for help to trace missing man
Police in Derry have said they are growing increasingly concerned for a man who was last seen four days ago in the city.
By Brendan McDaid
Published 17th Jun 2023, 22:02 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Jun 2023, 22:17 BST
Kim Horner was last seen in the cityside on Foyle Road on Tuesday on June 13.
He is described as 5ft 10, slim build, tanned, short dark hair and brown hair.
Currently it's unknown what Kim was wearing, but he would usually wear tracksuit and trainers.
Should you have any information, call 101 quoting serial number 1810 of the 16/06/2023.