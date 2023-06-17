Kim Horner was last seen in the cityside on Foyle Road on Tuesday on June 13.

He is described as 5ft 10, slim build, tanned, short dark hair and brown hair.

Currently it's unknown what Kim was wearing, but he would usually wear tracksuit and trainers.

Kim Horner.

Should you have any information, call 101 quoting serial number 1810 of the 16/06/2023.