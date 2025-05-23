Derry police enquiring about males who fled car which stored suspected class A and B drugs
A spokesperson for the PSNI stated that officers from the Waterside Neighbourhood Policing Team made the seizure while on patrol at approximately 8:45 PM in the Stevenson Park area. Officers observed a silver Audi A3 parked in the area, and several males ran from the vehicle upon seeing the police.
The Waterside Neighbourhood Policing Team searched the vehicle which resulted in them finding suspected cannabis and suspected cocaine, as well as items of drug-related paraphernalia, all seized by the police.
Enquiries are ongoing to identify the males who ran off, and police have appealed to anyone with information about their identity or whereabouts to get in touch.
At this time, police have said that they believe the same vehicle was involved in an incident of anti-social behaviour earlier on Thursday, on Trench Road where eggs were thrown at another vehicle at around 7.40pm causing criminal damage.
The police added that the Audi A3 has been seized and enquiries are ongoing in relation to both incidents.
Police are now appealing to anyone who was in the Trench Road and Stevenson Park areas on Thursday night, May 22 and captured footage of the vehicle, or has information that may assist enquiries to call 101, quoting reference 1814 of 22/05/25.
A report can also be made online via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/