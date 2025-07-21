Derry police issue alert as scammers pretending to be from banks steal £100s

Police in Derry City and Strabane are urging people to be on their guard for fraudsters after a recent scam reported, in which hundreds of pounds was lost.

Money was lost after the person was contacted by a person claiming to be from their bank and there had been suspicious activity on their account. Details were provided and a sum of money was subsequently lost.

Chief Inspector Gahan said: "Criminals constantly change how they present their scam to lure people in and swindle them, but the core is the same - they’re trying to get your personal and financial details. You may think this can never happen to you, but scammers are unbelievably convincing.

“To stop scammers getting their hands on your money we urge you to follow our stop, check, report advice.

"Stop before you transfer money or disclose any personal details to anyone you do not know. Do not feel rushed or pressured by timelines - genuine businesses will always give you time to consider your options. Check and verify who you are communicating with using a trusted source. Take time to verify callers on another phone line where possible. Search for businesses online and check images via an image search. If you are in any doubt do not transfer any money or goods.

“Report - If you have been a victim of a scam, report it to police on online at www.psni.police.uk/makeareport or call 101, to your bank immediately, online at www.actionfraud.police.uk or call 0300 123 2040.”

You can also forward scam texts to 7726.

Information and advice is also available at http://www.nidirect.gov.uk/scamwiseni or the ScamwiseNI Facebook page @scamwiseni