Derry police officer Norman Haslett tells Omagh inquiry Fernando Blasco Baselga embodied the innocence lost in bombing

The death of 12-year-old Fernando Blasco Baselga in the Omagh bombing had the ‘most profound effect’ on a police officer from Derry who was one of the first responders to the atrocity.

Superintendent Norman Haslett, current PSNI commander of Newry, Mourne and Down, in testimony to the Omagh Bombing Inquiry, explained how in the wake of the blast on August 15, 1998, he was assigned responsibility for taking the remains of Fernando, and those of 39-year-old mother-of-four Philomena Skelton to a temporary mortuary at Lisanelly Barracks.

The Derry-born police officer, an RUC Constable in Omagh in 1998, was asked by a Detective Inspector from Omagh CID to take responsibility for the remains. He didn’t know either of their identities at the time, the inquiry heard.

Supt. Haslett recounted being deeply affected by the sight of the Spanish schoolboy who was killed while on a day trip to Omagh from Buncrana, where he was staying that summer.

Fernando Blasco Baselga, who was aged 12, when he was killed in the Omagh bomb.

"The only possession that this beautiful wee boy had on him was a small red Swiss Army knife which I found in one of his pockets.

"This was Fernando Blasco Baselga. Let me tell you, sir, about Fernando Blasco Baselga because, for me, as the first responder who had responsibility for looking after him after his death, Fernando and a Swiss Army knife are the embodiment and the personification of the innocence that was lost as a result of the Omagh bombing in August 1998,” he said.

Fernando was born in Madrid in November 1985. He supported Real and was approaching his 13th birthday when he was murdered, Supt. Haslett said. Fernando’s father, he added, had ‘ironically...been injured in an ETA bomb in Spain in 1992 but had thankfully survived’.

“Fernando was a beautiful wee boy and while some of the other victims had horrible wounds, there wasn't a mark on him. I couldn't understand how he had died until I found out after the Coroner's Inquest that a small piece of shrapnel had entered just behind his left ear and killed him probably instantly.

Superintendent Norman Haslett.

“I was relieved to hear that he hadn't suffered any pain. He just looked to me as if he was lying there asleep.

“Fernando's death, more than anything else that I witnessed that day, has had the most profound and lasting affect on me. I honestly think it was the pen-knife that did it; he was just a wee innocent boy on his holidays with his pen-knife in his pocket and he was murdered for a political cause by people of insignificance whose humanity was indifferent to the consequences] of their actions.

"Maybe it's because when I was a wee boy, I too supported a football team and had a Swiss Army knife but for years after the bomb, I couldn't even look at a Swiss Army knife without the tragedy of what happened to Fernando overwhelming me.

"After a lot of counselling and soul searching I can now deal with it,” he said.

Supt. Haslett recalled being on duty in Omagh on the afternoon of the bombing.

He was informed that ‘a number of bomb warnings had been received stating that there was a bomb at the Courthouse in Omagh and that the code word that had been given was the same as had been used in a recent bombing in Banbridge on August 1, 1998’.”

With colleagues he began the process of evacuating the area.

"I was standing just outside a dry cleaning premises when I heard an explosion to my right. I knew immediately that this was a bomb explosion. I grew up in Derry/Londonderry in the 1970's and '80s so I knew all too well the sound of a bomb going off.

"When I looked in the air I saw a large pall of black and brown smoke ascending into the air from the direction of the lower end of the town centre.

"My immediate thought was 'that's definitely not at the Courthouse,'” he related.

Supt. Haslett said it was clear a large car bomb had exploded in Lower Market Street.

"If there is a hell, and I think that there probably is, then I'm fairly certain what I saw and heard and smelled just at that moment must resemble it,” he said.

Later he was anxious to contact his parents in Derry to let them know he had escaped injury.

"My thoughts at that time went to my parents who would most probably have heard the news and I knew they would have been deeply worried as I'd told them I was working a double that day in Omagh.

"I wanted to get word to them that I was ok but in 1998 mobile phones were in their infancy and anyone who had one had no signal due to the effects of the bomb,” he said.

Many of the landlines were also disabled by the huge explosion but he managed to avail of the use of one in an electricity shop in Market Street.

"I called my parents' house in Derry but there was no answer. I then telephoned my aunt's house, also in Derry. Thankfully, she answered and I think this was the one and only time she ever heard me swear...I was able to tell her what had happened and that I was ok and I asked her to head to my parents' house and let them know.

"The conversation only lasted a few seconds because I needed to get back to the devastation that was outside,” said Supt. Haslett.

Concluding his testimony, he stated: "I don't think anyone could go through the experience like that without being changed by it.

"Witnessing inhumanity like that at first hand certainly affected me in a very profound way. It's with me every day, but I was only there as a witness. I can't even begin to think what it must be like for the injured and the families of those who perished.”