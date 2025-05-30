Derry police raise funds for charity supporting people recovering from addiction

Police officers in Derry and Strabane swapped their work boots for trainers and raised £543 for the non-profit organisation ARC Fitness.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers from Ballyarnett Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) raised £543 for Addiction Recovery Coaching (ARC Fitness), by completing the Team Relay as part of the recent Belfast Marathon. Five of the officers did the Relay while another two officers completed the eight-mile walk event.

Ballyarnett NPT Sergeant Pete Johnston said: "ARC works to assist those struggling with addiction, and have assisted many of the people we used to deal with regularly. Far too often police officers see at first hand the impact of the sale, supply and use of illicit drugs and the harm caused, not just on the individual themselves but also on their family and community. Tackling this issue is a priority for police in Derry City and Strabane, however, a criminal justice approach alone does not have all the answers, which is why working with partners and other organisations to break the cycle of offending is so important."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In total, Ballyarnett officers have raised close to £2,600 for ARC Fitness over the years. Last year, they raised £705 by completing a charity coastal walk. In 2023, 10 Ballyarnett officers completed the Belfast Marathon relay, fundraising £1,355 for ARC. In 2022, they secured match funding, along with Derry and Strabane Policing and Safety Community Partnership (PCSP), for a pilot programme with ARC Fitness to enable officers to make referrals to them.

Ballyarnett NPT Sergeant Johnston and Gary Rutherford, founder of ARC.

Sergeant Johnston added: "The work of ARC Fitness is charging lives so thank you to everyone who supported us for this great cause."

Gary Rutherford, founder of ARC Fitness, says ARC helps those in need of support improve their mental and physical wellbeing through physical activity, professional support and re-connection with the community.

"ARC Fitness is a community-based organisation that supports hundreds of people every year, " said Gary. "We can only do this through fundraising and the generosity of our supporters and organisations, such as PSNI, so we are extremely grateful to the officers. All funds raised allow us to deliver free programmes for people who need them the most. We remove the financial barriers to treatment and support, so it means a lot, not just to us but also to the people who need the support."

You can find more on ARC Fitness here: https://arcfitness.uk/