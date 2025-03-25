Derry police receive a number of complaints of anti-social behaviour on Argyle Street

Police in Derry have said that they have received a number of complaints regarding anti-social behaviour in the Argyle Street area on Monday night.

It was reported, police said, that a number of people had gathered in the area around 11pm and that music was being played loudly.

Officers attended and the group dispersed.

Police said that they are continuing to work alongside local representatives, partner agencies and the community “to identify and progress collaborative, proactive and practical methods to address any problems in the area”.