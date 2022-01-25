Derry police seek help to trace Paul Blakely

Paul Blakely

Police are looking for Paul Blakely who is 33 years of age.

Paul was last seen in the area of Strathfoyle on Saturday the 22nd January 2022 at 10am.

Paul is 5 foot 6 inches in height of medium build with short brown hair and short brown beard.