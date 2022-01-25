Derry police seek help to trace Paul Blakely

Police in Derry have appealed for help to trace a local man.

By Brendan McDaid
Tuesday, 25th January 2022, 6:50 am
Updated Tuesday, 25th January 2022, 6:52 am
Paul Blakely

Police are looking for Paul Blakely who is 33 years of age.

Paul was last seen in the area of Strathfoyle on Saturday the 22nd January 2022 at 10am.

Paul is 5 foot 6 inches in height of medium build with short brown hair and short brown beard.

A PSNI spokesperson added: "If you have seen Paul or have any information as to his whereabouts please ring 101 quoting CCS877 on the 24/1/22."