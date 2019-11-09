Derry posts £295k Council surplus at end of second quarter

Derry City & Strabane District Council has reported a ‘very positive’ budget surplus of almost £300k at the end of the second quarter.

Lead Finance Officer Alfie Dallas told members of the Council’s Governance and Strategic Planning Committee it was a good place to be but could change.

“This is a positive position and represents prudent financial management. It is however very early in the financial year and much too early to assume that these savings will continue or indeed be reversed due to other financial pressures. Whilst savings have continued due to close budgetary control, the trend has slowed in the second quarter due to increasing demand on Council services and emerging cost pressures,” he said.