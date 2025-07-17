SDLP MLA Mark Durkan confirmed the road's repair through a social media post, which stated: “The Strand Canyon is no more.

“Great to see DfI out doing much needed repairs along the Strand Road and thanks to those who did the work but it is clear much more is required.”

The Foyle MLA ensured he would continue his work seeking further repairs on the road.

“I will continue pushing for the complete resurfacing of this major arterial route in Derry - its current condition doesn't just cause damage to vehicles but danger to road users,” said Mr Durkan.

1 . Derry pothole repaired : Derry pothole repaired The Department of Infrastructure has repaired the potholes, which had been nicknamed the 'Strand Canyon'. Photo: MLA Mark H. Durkan Photo Sales

2 . Derry pothole repaired : Derry pothole repaired The Department of Infrastructure has repaired the potholes, which had been nicknamed the 'Strand Canyon'. Photo: MLA Mark H. Durkan Photo Sales

3 . Derry pothole repaired : Derry pothole repaired The Department of Infrastructure has repaired the potholes, which had been nicknamed the 'Strand Canyon'. Photo: MLA Mark H. Durkan Photo Sales