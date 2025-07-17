Derry potholes nicknamed the 'Strand Canyon' have been repaired

By Jack Tibbetts
Published 17th Jul 2025, 14:33 BST
Updated 17th Jul 2025, 14:45 BST
A series of potholes, dubbed the ‘strand canyon,’ has been repaired by the Department of Infrastructure.

SDLP MLA Mark Durkan confirmed the road's repair through a social media post, which stated: “The Strand Canyon is no more.

“Great to see DfI out doing much needed repairs along the Strand Road and thanks to those who did the work but it is clear much more is required.”

The Foyle MLA ensured he would continue his work seeking further repairs on the road.

“I will continue pushing for the complete resurfacing of this major arterial route in Derry - its current condition doesn't just cause damage to vehicles but danger to road users,” said Mr Durkan.

