Derry premiere for ‘A Bump Along the Way’

Bronagh and Louise Gallagher premiere the award-winning new film ‘A Bump Along the Way’ at a special screening in Derry on October 9.

It is the first time the siblings have worked together, with Bronagh, in the lead role, and Louise producing, the comedy drama, shot entirely in Derry.

The film, which goes on general release on October 11, is a real female powerhouse - it’s directed by Shelly Love in her first full length feature, written by Derry woman, Tess McGowan and features rising star, Lola Petticrew.

The Derry premiere comes in the wake of its screening at the 31st Galway Film Fleadh where it won the award for Best First Irish Feature and its international premiere at the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival.

‘A Bump Along the Way’ tells the story of fun-loving, 44-year-old single mum Pamela (Gallagher) who becomes pregnant following a one night-stand, much to the shame of her buttoned-up teenage daughter Allegra (Petticrew).

The film was executive produced by another famous Derry woman, Roma Downey, funded by Northern Ireland Screen and Yellowmoon and distributed by Element Distribution.

Director Shelly Love said: “When I read the script, I instantly felt a connection to the story as I could relate to Pamela the protagonist in so many ways. Like Pamela I am a single parent and having given birth to my baby in my forties, we are both geriatric mums.

“I couldn’t be more delighted that Element Distribution will be handling our film for distribution throughout Ireland. Having held Element in such high regard for some time I know our film will be in safe hands. I am really excited to see how things will develop.”

Karen O’Malley of Element Distribution added: “Shelly, Tess and Louise have created a wonderful, heart-warming comedy and we are delighted to work with this talented bunch of creative women in bringing the film to Irish audiences from August 30.”