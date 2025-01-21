Derry public meeting for the safety of women and girls described as a positive step forward
The meeting was hosted by the Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Lilian Seenoi Barr, with the aim of discussing what can be done to meet the end of the violence against women and girls.
It was one of ten key actions agreed at a Special Council meeting held in November last year in response to a spate of attacks in the city and district that requires Council to work proactively to establish and implement actions to enhance safety measures to ensure women and girls feel safe in all public spaces.
A panel of experts and contributors from several organisations, including statutory agencies, the community and voluntary sector and Elected Members addressed the meeting, while several people with lived experience of violence against women and girls told their personal stories in an effort to raise awareness of the issue.
Mayor Seenoi Barr described the meeting as a very positive step forward and reiterated her commitment as Mayor to work with Council and its partners to implement the actions to ensure women and girls are safe. She said the meeting was successful in bringing people together to show their strong opposition to gender-based violence.
Mayor Barr said: “It was amazing to see people unite to show their support for the campaign and to hear from a variety of contributors about what we can do as a society to make our communities safer. It was also an opportunity to share experiences and what local organisations are currently doing to address this issue.
"We also heard some fantastic ideas on what we think will make a real difference to change attitudes and help build resilience, empathy and awareness across our Council area and wider.”
Mayor Barr concluded that the public meeting was another step forward towards achieving a shared vision for a safer city and district where women and girls can live free from fear.
