Derry radical alt-pop duo 'Beauty Sleep' set to release second album

Ahead of releasing their second album, radical alt-pop duo Beauty Sleep said, "We’re not the cherry on top — we’re the whole damn cake.”

The album titled ‘The Whole Damn Cake’ is set to release on October 17, the duo described their latest album as a joyful rebellion, a love letter to self-worth and a dance party at the end of a long emotional tunnel.

Beauty Sleep, composed of Cheylene Murphy and Ryan McGroarty, aims to create a maximalist fusion of captivating synth-pop and energetic guitar-driven indie rock, a sound they are confident will exhilarate listeners.

Cheylene and Ryan have garnered over a million streams and performed at festivals such as SXSW, Electric Picnic, and Other Voices. They have been compared to artists and bands including New Order, St. Vincent, and Japanese Breakfast.

The couple said the album is a culmination of years of growth, self-interrogation, radical joy-seeking and musical exploration. It's bright, bold, and messy in the most human ways.

“We went on a journey to find Radical Happiness for ourselves,” Cheylene explains. “That was our overarching goal when creating this album, in life and in art.”

The duo said that the title ‘The Whole Damn Cake’ started as a tongue-in-cheek response to the idea that people —especially women and members of the queer community—are often reduced to being the decorative “cherry on top.”

“I liked the message of ‘I’m not the cherry on top, I’m the whole damn cake.’ And it just stuck,” says Cheylene. “Plus, then you’ve got to consume the album like a cake. Eat the album (please don’t eat the album).”

At the heart of the record is the duo’s commitment to ‘Radical Happiness’ - a term that arrived before the music and became the compass for the entire project. “Someone told me I was ‘dangerously positive’ and that stuck with me,” Cheylene recalls. “I liked the idea that my positivity could be dangerous... that it could enact change.”

Beyond the music, the past few years were marked by massive personal milestones: Cheylene and Ryan got married, moved in together (with no housemates for the first time), and shared in the joy of friends tying the knot. “All of it fuelled us to fight for the life, the love we want,” they reflect.

You can listen to a track from Beauty Sleep here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UGpPVDI-cCY&t=1s