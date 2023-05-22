The event, coordinated by Recycle Devon, sees skilled menders fix broken items such as small household electricals, textiles, bikes and much more to give them a new lease of life. Due to its huge success, The Big Fix event is now being hosted for the third time, with 51 Repair Cafés from Wales, Scotland, N. Ireland and England already registered to take part.

Repair Cafe Foyle is supporting The BIG FIX 2023 by holding an event on 27th May in the Great Hall at Ulster University Magee Campus. Visitors are welcome to drop in with broken household items for the menders to fix. The event will run from 10am - 1pm and free parking is available on site for the day. There is a lift to the Great Hall for wheelchair users and people with limited mobility.

Repair Cafe Foyle Coordinator, Caroline McGuinness-Brooks said: “The Big Fix coincides with our first Birthday and we’re really excited to welcome our past host venues to celebrate with us and hope to see lots of new faces and volunteers on the day too. Community repair is a celebration!”

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane Councillor Sandra Duffy visits the Repair Cafe.

The Big Fix hopes to help people save money, not only by repairing old items but also passing on skills to fix their own items in the future.

Repair Cafés are increasing in popularity as people are becoming more budget and environmentally conscious. They are organised and run by volunteers who offer their time and skills to help mend broken items and keep them in use for longer. Volunteers also help greet visitors, supply tea and coffee and restock supplies of cakes and other tasty treats.

Repair Cafe Foyle works in collaboration with Zero Waste North West, Life Cycles and The Fashion & Textile Design Centre and are ‘honoured’ to have been invited by Ulster Universities Community Engagement Manager, Claire Mulrone, to celebrate their first birthday with ‘The Big Fix’. In the last year the group has held 10 events and repaired over 200 items for free.

Find out more about the Repair Cafe Foyle at https://www.facebook.com/RepairCafeFoyle or via the Zero Waste North West: https://zerowastenw.org/.