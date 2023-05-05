Derry rescue organisation pleas for help with donations at an all-time low

Rainbow say they are struggling as vet bills rise and adoptions and donations fall due to the cost of living. If things continue as they are, they may need to consider reducing the number of animals they’re able to care for.

Caroline McGrory said: “I hope it doesn’t come to reducing our numbers but it is something we’re looking at now. The vets have been taken over by bigger corporations and their bills have gone up and the cost of living is affecting us as much as anybody. It’s soul destroying seeing people buy a puppy from a breeder when there’s so many great dogs here and we’re struggling with our bills.”

“We have four or five long-termers here that seem to be going nowhere and that seriously impacts the amount of dogs we’re able to help then. That’s the nature of the beast, we need to get ones out to get ones in. They’re great dogs but people just don’t know them and aren’t willing to give them a chance.

Troy isn't coping well with the shelter environment. He thrives when he's out for a walk or playing with a toy.

"There’s dogs like Wednesday who has been to hell and back but people would rather go and buy a puppy than take her. Buying puppies is such a competitive thing against rescues. All the rescues would tell you, people are buying dogs and not looking at rescues. You could get anything you wanted if you looked at a rescue – you get your Lhasa Apso's, Dachshunds, you just have to look for them.”

Kerry Whiteside said: “The animals come first. At this stage, we’re turning off every plug just to save that extra 10p and really trying to make our money stretch. We’ve always had to turn animals way but now we’re having to turn so many more away. The rehoming side of things has slowed down as well so people who would have thought about taking on a dog or cat now won’t and are thinking about the cost of extra food or vet bills and all the things that come along.

"We can’t bring new animals in until some of those long-term animals go so we’re struggling right now. Bob has been here for over a hear and a half now. Finn has been here a year, Heather for six or seven months, Troy and Honey and Wednesday have been here a good while. We have two of Wednesday’s puppies here waiting too. Even the dogs you think will be in and out in no time are staying a while and it’s a bit depressing to be honest.

"It’s exhausting for us now because it’s really hard to see the end goal. The light at the end of the tunnel is going further and further away.”

Three little cats waiting to be adopted.

"We deal with a lot of backlash in this job and people often get mad at us but at the end of the day, I’m not here to get someone a dog. I’m here to get the dog the cracking home that it deserves. People take it personal when we say a dog isn’t right for them but we’re not saying that they can’t have a dog, just that we don’t have the right one in our care just yet.

"There are dogs that, for whatever reason, won’t work here. They would be staying in a kennel, which some dogs find really stressful, whether they have separation anxiety or are dog reactive and can’t cope with being left alone for a certain amount of time with other barking dogs around them. Some of them end up really stressed. Troy was at the vet last week because he was so stressed in here that he made himself sick. He’s better now, thankfully, but he is being kept in the quarantine area now because it’s quieter and he can relax there. He absolutely thrives when he’s out, too. He just loves people and having company so he needs a home soon.”

In order to keep doing the work they do and to help as many animals as possible, the team need monetary donations to the centre as well as volunteers to help with the day-to-day running.

Freddie and Wednesday.

"The community support that we have is brilliant but it would be amazing if we had some more,” said Kerry. “We have a really small, dedicated team who are always trying to fundraise for us but it stopped fully for two years because of Covid, so the steam left. We have our few long-term volunteers but, ideally, we would have enough volunteers that I can sit and do paperwork all day and work on training some of the dogs.”

"That often gets pushed back, especially with long-term dogs and that’s hard to manage. You have to meet the basic needs of all the dogs and that often doesn’t leave much time for any extra training. Unfortunately, a lot of the dogs we get in here are coming in because they have issues – whether that be with other dogs, children, traffic or medical care that the owners just can’t afford anymore. When we have the time, we’re able to help them work through some of their issues so we can help their new owners when they get adopted but we just don’t have that now and we’re also in a position where we’re struggling to pay the vet bills too.”

"We need money, but everyone needs money. If you’re on Facebook, share the posts. There might be one person on your Facebook who doesn’t know we’re here and they might be a great home. If you’re able to come to any of the fundraising events, that’s enough. If you don’t give to us, give to one of the other rescues or attend their events because we’re all struggling and we’re all here for the same cause."

Rainbow staff member Kerry Whiteside with Troy.

Rainbow is based in Eglinton but they are currently searching for their new, permanent premises to be able to provide a better space for the animals in their care. They have enough money fundraised to buy the land but they have been outbid four times already this year. The money fundraised for the new site cannot be used to care for their animals.

Kerry added: “It would be great if we had our nice new site because that’s our major challenge at this time. It would be such a boost for us to be in our own purpose-built space with everything we’ve ever dreamed of. We’ve been here for over 20 years and all the animals are safe, cared for and loved in our care but this site depressing sometimes, especially when it’s raining.”

“We would like our new centre to be within the same area. Somewhere between Eglington and Maydown is where we would like to be so we can cater to people in the North Coast and people just outside of Derry, as well as people from Derry. We would ideally like somewhere that already has utilities and planning permission because they cost a lot of money. We don’t need much either, just a bit of space where we can have runs for the dogs to throw a ball for 20 minutes and tire the dogs out.”

Rainbow say they will always do everything they can to help an animal in need but say there’s only so much they can do with the little donations they now have. For more information on where to donate, ways to help or animals available for adoption, search Rainbow Rehoming Centre on Facebook.

Rainbow staff Stephanie Pritchard, Kerry Whiteside and Caroline McGrory with Freddie and Wednesday who are waiting for homes.