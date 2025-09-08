Derry residents hope to see historic Boomhall masterplan brought to life

Members of the public joined a public consultation for the Boomhall Historic Park masterplan on Thursday, voicing some of their hopes and concerns about the project.

Included in Boomhall Historic Park are the derelict remains of Boomhall House, stables, a walled garden, and surrounding parkland with mature trees.

The Boomhall Trust's vision for restoring the house into a Residential Peace Centre, children's nursery, and café has been integrated into the co-designed masterplan, developed with various stakeholders.

The regeneration plans focus on the landscape of the site, and the masterplan reveals details of the multi-layered scheme which was designed in house using Council Landscape Architect expertise.

On Thursday, Colin Kennedy of Derry City and Strabane District Council discussed the ongoing talks at St. Peter's Hall.

“Today has been a very productive day with a steady flow of people coming into St. Peter's,” said Colin. “Generally, overall, people are very supportive of the work and our aspirations. In terms of people’s concerns, they just want to see something happen. They are conscious of the demise of some of the landscape and particularly the house. They would like to see some money and investment into the area.”

Colin said that protecting the ecology of the site is very important. “There is quite a lot of wildlife there, particularly in terms of protected species like bats. There are also a lot of trees, a lot of these trees are very important and we believe some of these trees might date back to the Siege.”

In discussing the possible budget for the project, Colin said: “At this stage, it is too early to talk about a budget. What we are trying to do is establish a vision of how the space could be created. We have done an awful lot of work with interested parties in terms of the co-design of the space. The stage we are at is bringing it out to the wider public. In the later stages, once you have a shared vision for the space, then you start thinking about costs.”

He also added that it is too early to put a time scale on the plan as it is still in the early stages.

Members of the public Thomas Deeney and Bernard Bradley shared some of their hopes and concerns with the Boomhall Historic Park masterplan.

Thomas said: “I’m very happy about the plan; the only thing I would be concerned about is getting things moved forward and bringing it to fruition. The house has been lying in ruin for a long time. I know there is a group trying to restore the house, and I would love to see that come together. It's a very historic building and it has links to other historic buildings like Brook Hall. There's a whole historic background that I would like to see preserved.”

Bernard Bradley echoed a similar sentiment, he said: “I thought it was very good, I’d be glad to see it up and running again, it’s a sin to see it lying in the state it’s in. I’d like to see the gardens done up again. I’ve no real concerns about the plan, it seems dead on. I hope they get the money for it to get it up and running.”

He also shared a story of when he was younger, he used to go down to the river Foyle banks from Boomhall and tried to find sailor caps. He said he found all sorts of hats down there.