Derry River Inn / Silver Street barman Dennis to pull last pint after 25 years

The following is a tribute from the family of well known River Inn/ Silver Street barman Dennis O’Donnell, who will next week be calling time as he pulls his last pint after 25 years behind the popular city centre bar.

To Dennis/ Daddy, We felt it only right to make sure we marked this huge milestone in your life. As a family we always joke that you can never go out the town with you because you won’t get any shopping done!! Your mouth does more moving than your legs with every person you stop to chat to! If it’s not stopping to chat, there is always someone tooting the horn at you down the quay or walking down the crescent link! Since you have only told close family, friends and the regulars at the bar we wanted ALL of Derry to know that one of their most charismatic, most loved barmen is finally hanging up his boots – we think the whole town will be in mourning! As the poem says – your wit is your charm and this is so very true, we suspect that no one has ever left your company feeling worse off, only better and that is what makes you so special. I’ve managed to do some digging of my own, speaking to people who have known you for years, and unless they were just being nice they said things like… “Dennis! What a legend!” “They broke the mould when they made that man.” And lastly my favourite one “Derry’s biggest slabber so he is, that Baldy B…” and for purposes of this being printed in the Derry Journal I can’t swear but you all get the jist! On that note Daddy, congratulations on working so hard for years and moving onto pastures new. Slainte to you!

The Silver Street Barman

When you look at this Barman… tell me what do you see? A man who can pour the perfect pint or recommend a decent whiskey? He is someone who will always remember your name, And no doubt he’ll heckle you during a Man United game.

Dennis O'Donnell is retiring from the bar where he has been a popular and permanent fixture for 25 years.

His smile never waivers and his wit is his charm, He’ll have you coming back every weekend with your friends – arm in arm. He’ll listen to you stories and give you solid advice, But only when asked, and if the timing is right!

When you’ve had a rough day, he will never prod or pry, But he will make you laugh and offer his shoulder for a cry. He’s worked behind that bar for 25 years, But now the time has come for him to leave and change careers.

A well-known face amongst the people of Derry, Always bright as a button, like Santa – so merry! I’m sure that you will miss everyone that you’ve met, And they will remember you - feeling forever in your debt.

Everyone I know has only good things to say about Dennis, Even if he is a serious wind up – otherwise known as a Menace. But when I look at this Barman, what do I see? A man who’s missed our birthdays and even Christmas Eve’s.

The O'Donnell family: Bethany, Sharon, Dennis, Tiernan and Rebecca.

To no fault of his own it is the way of his work, I look at this Barman and see a man who knows there’s not many perks.

Lastly, when I look at this man who I have known all my life, He’s not just a Barman… he has a family, a home and a wife! He’s my Daddy and my friend all wrapped into one, We really are so proud of everything you have done!