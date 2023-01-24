Derry road closed after man shot in the calf
Whitehouse Road in Derry is closed after a man was shot in the calf after 9.30pm on Monday night.
The man has been taken to hospital to receive medical treatment for his wounds.
Inspector Michael Gahan said: “A cordon remains in place at the junction of Coshquin Road and Whitehouse Road in the city this morning, Tuesday, 24th January, as police continue to conduct enquiries into a shooting in the area last night.
“Shortly after 9.30pm, it was reported a man had been shot in the lower leg, and he remains in hospital this morning.
“We'll update you when the cordon has been lifted. Thank you to everyone for their co-operation in the meantime.”Further details in relation to the shooting will be released in due course.
Anyone with any information which could assist with police enquiries is asked to contact officers on 101 quoting reference number 2026 23/01/23. Information can also be given anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.