The man has been taken to hospital to receive medical treatment for his wounds.

Inspector Michael Gahan said: “A cordon remains in place at the junction of Coshquin Road and Whitehouse Road in the city this morning, Tuesday, 24th January, as police continue to conduct enquiries into a shooting in the area last night.

“Shortly after 9.30pm, it was reported a man had been shot in the lower leg, and he remains in hospital this morning.

A cordon is in place on the Coshquin Road after a man was shot in the calf on the Whitehouse Road.

“We'll update you when the cordon has been lifted. Thank you to everyone for their co-operation in the meantime.”Further details in relation to the shooting will be released in due course.