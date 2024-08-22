Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Darcy Taylor did herself proud at the Rose of Tralee this week while her granny Josie stole the show and ended up heading back up the road with Dáithí Ó Sé – albeit a cardboard cut-out of the TV star.

The 25-year-old Bellaghy native was the penultimate Rose to take to the stage in Tralee on Tuesday.

Interviewed by co-host Kathryn Thomas the Derry Rose described working at BBC Radio Foyle as a ‘real privilege’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Stories are so personal and what you go through in life is so personal so for people to be able to trust me to have that power, to tell that story, it is an amazing feeling and you really do get a buzz.

Darcy Taylor did herself proud at the Rose of Tralee this week while her granny Josie stole the show and ended up heading back up the road with Dáithí Ó Sé – albeit a cardboard cut-out of the TV star.

"It is really lovely to work for a radio station that is so well trusted. In Derry it is very looked after and people really look up to it. I think a part of that is giving people a voice,” she said.

The audience learned Darcy’s dream job was to run RTÉ. Ms. Thomas joked that she wasn’t sure there would be a long list of applicants but would try to set up a meeting with the Director General Kevin Bakhurst who was in the audience.

“Happy days,” quipped Darcy.

Ms. Thomas spoke of how Derry has been transformed over recent years and that she was struck by the power of the media when she witnessed the Derry Girls mural on a visit a few months ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Darcy Taylor

“It is amazing,” agreed Darcy. “I was born in 1999 so I was born a year after the GFA and I feel like it is amazing for our generation to almost be a changing face…

"Derry was not a place, the North of Ireland was not a place, that you visited 20 or 30 years ago, for good reason, it was a very terrifying and turbulent time in our history but now we are on tourist attraction lists.”

Darcy confided how her granny, who had made the trip from Bellaghy was obsessed with Dáithí.

“My granny Josie has two loves in her life, Dáithí Ó Sé and then also Fr. Pat from Bellaghy. They are the two loves,” said Darcy, at which point Dáithí made his way down to the Derry contingent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I have to say hello to granny here. Hello granny. Good to see you,” he said.

Receiving an embrace from Dáithí, Josie sagely observed ‘you love your food’ before adding ‘I never thought it would see this day that I would meet you Dáithí’.

Josie was then presented with a life-size cardboard cut out of the Kerry broadcaster who said ‘it will keep the burglars away if you put it in the front door’.

Darcy said competing in the competition had taught her it was deeply rooted in the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We've gone to so many rural little towns and rural little villages and to kind of see what the Rose of Tralee Festival gives to them. I think the reason they care about the Rose of Tralee is because the Rose of Tralee cares about them and I think that's why it is incredibly powerful,” she said.

Darcy closed with a wonderful version of The Waterboys’ classic ‘How Long Will I Love You?’ which, she said, was her mother’s favourite song.