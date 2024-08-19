Derry rose Darcy Taylor favourite to be crowned Rose of Tralee ahead of Tuesday night appearance

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Derry Rose Darcy Taylor remains the favourite to be crowned this year’s Rose of Tralee.

The Bellaghy-native will become Derry’s first ever winner of the iconic event if she takes the laurels in the Dome in Tralee.

Darcy is scheduled to take to the stage this evening, Tuesday, alongside 13 other roses including Donegal’s Niamh Shevlin, from Glenswilly, who is another front-runner.

Eighteen Roses, meanwhile, were due to join co-presenters Dáithí Ó Sé and Kathryn Thomas for the first of two televised evenings of the famous Kerry festival last night, Monday.

Derry Rose, Darcy Taylor, Dublin Rose, Casey Harris and Leitrim Rose, Shauna Murtagh pictured at the official launch of the Rose of Tralee International Festival 2024 in Airfield Estate.

The 25-year-old, who works for BBC Radio Foyle and is no stranger to the spotlight having completed a Masters in Broadcast Media & Production, is the favourite of the 32 Roses to be crowned the Rose of Tralee.

She is 5/2 favourite with BoyleSports, 5/2 joint favourite with Betway and 7/2 favourite with Paddy Power.

Donegal’s Niamh Shevlin, one half of world champion Irish dancing duo the Shevlin twins, is also among the front-runners: she is 6/1 with Betway, 13/2 with BoyleSports and 7/1 with Paddy Power.

Darcy Taylor

According to the bookies Darcy is likely to face strong competition from Kerry rose Emer Dineen – BoyleSports (4/1), Betway (5/2), Paddy Power (5/1).

Chad Yeomans, spokesperson for Betway, remarked: “Our traders can’t split the Roses from Kerry and Derry, and we make both 5/2 to follow New York Rose Roísín Wiley onto the winners’ roster in this year's competition.”

Lawrence Lyons, spokesperson for BoyleSports, said: “With media experience on her resumé Derry girl and current favourite Darcy Taylor could be a natural on the big stage.”