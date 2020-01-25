Derry’s former man in Moscow, Adrian McDaid, moves to Copenhagen and is greeted by Margrethe II of Denmark as new Irish Ambassador

Derry’s former man in Moscow, Adrian McDaid, has moved to Copenhagen as the new Ambassador to Denmark.

The Derryman, who has served the diplomatic service in Leonid Brezhnev’s Soviet Union and Saddam Hussein’s Iraq over a varied career, took up the new role late last year.

Last month he was welcomed to the Amalienborg Palace in Copenhagen by Margrethe II of Denmark.

After being warmly received by the Danish queen, the Ambassador stated it was “a great privilege” and that he was “looking forward to ever closer cooperation between Ireland and Denmark.”

Announcing his appointment last year the Minister of Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney said: “We are facing a period of unprecedented fluidity and challenge in the months and years ahead. More than ever we need our diplomatic network to analyse, engage and influence and we need experienced officers in place around the world to pursue our interests and promote our values. I am confident that with these changes to the network we will be well positioned to meet the challenges ahead.”

Mr. McDaid is a former pupil of St. Columb’s College and an erstwhile member of the Central Chess Club of the USSR. He is believed to have been the first Western diplomat to have joined a Soviet sports club, Two years ago he had to deal with the expulsion of one of his staff in retaliation for Dublin’s decision to expel one of the Kremlin’s diplomats over the Sergei Skripal affair.