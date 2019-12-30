Derry’s fourth radical book fair to take place in Pilots Row centre

On February 1, 2020, Pilots Row Community Centre will host Derry’s fourth annual radical book fair.

The organisers have confirmed the Bogside will host radical press, booksellers, publishers and distributors from all over Ireland with participants also travelling from Scotland, England and Wales.

A spokesperson for the Derry Radical Book Fair said: “We are delighted to once again confirm that we are able to add the Derry Radical Book Fair to the city’s political calendar after previous successful book fairs.

“The day long event receives a fantastic response from the city itself and across the northwest as it is able to provide easy access to literature not normally found in the usual bookshops and outlets.”

Broad Church

The organisers said the bookfair intended to reflect as broad a radical and left-wing political perspective as possible and that everyone was encouraged to come along.

“The radical book fair is an important event which gives a great opportunity to independent booksellers and publishers due to the ability to network and create links and new important contacts.

“We welcome everyone to the Radical Book Fair with different political visions, ideas, practices and radical traditions.

“We pride ourselves in creating a space for books of local, national and international interests including social and labour history as well as themes covering radical feminism, queer liberation, anarchism, marxism, republicanism and environmentalism.

“It is also a day in which a number of campaign groups have the opportunity to table stalls so as to highlight ongoing concerns such as human rights, environmental and social justice issues,” the spokesperson said.

Book launches and talks

The event will feature a number of new radical publication launches.

Talks and discussions will also be an important part of the programme at the Rossville Street venue in the heart of the historic Bogside.

“This year we will be continuing with a series of book launches as well as several talks throughout the event which will again add to the overall community spirit that the book fair has created within a venue such as Pilots Row,” the spokesperson added.

Bloody Sunday

Falling so close to the anniversary of the Bloody Sunday massacre of January 30, 1972, the book fair will complement the annual commemorations in the city.

“For many the event ties in well with the week long events leading up the the annual Bloody Sunday March for Justice,” the spokesperson said.

The fourth annual Derry Radical Bookfair will take place on Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m. at the Pilots Row Community Centre in Rossville Street.

Come along and browse the array of stalls, books, pamphlets and magazines that will be kept on display, the organisers said.