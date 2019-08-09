Derry’s ‘Lavengro’ to support Boyzone

In-demand Derry group, Lavengro are to perform in front of thousands of people tomorrow, after being announced as the support act for music legends ‘Boyzone.’

The band, which consists of lead vocalist Gareth Barrow (23) from Top of the Hill, Emmet McDaid (22) from Creggan, guitarist Dave Healy and his twin brother, drummer James Healy (22) from the Bogside, and Jack Kyle (23) from Galliagh on keyboards and synth, will take to the stage at Féile an Phobail in Falls Park, Belfast.

The gig is a huge one not just for the local band, but also for Boyzone as it marks their last Irish performance before they go their separate ways after their ‘Thank You and Goodnight’ tour.

Lavengro’s manager Jonny Borrow said there has been an ‘amazing’ reaction to the gig announcement, which follows a busy few months.

In June, it was announced Lavengro had signed with Coda, one of Europe’s fastest growing music agencies, under well known and respected UK agent Soloman Parker.

Parker’s wife had heard the band’s single ‘Live for the Weekend’, which has been a huge hit, during a fashion segment on ITV’s This Morning programme and told her husband.

They immediately flew over from England and signed Lavengro on the spot.

Jonny and the band members have just recently returned from London where they attended songwriting workshops with some of the most respected and sought-after songwriters and producers in the industry.

Jonny said they were all ‘really looking forward’ to their gig tomorrow.

You can follow Lavengro on Instagram and Facebook for updates.